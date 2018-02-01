Remember These Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performances (Some May Blow Your Mind)

Super Bowl LII is just days away and besides seeing the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots go head to head, folks can’t wait to see Justin Timberlake take the stage during the Halftime show.
Ironically enough, last time J.T. performed was actually 14 years ago today. You know, the infamous nip slip performance with Janet Jackson.
Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake (2004)
Other than nipple-gate, hit the flip to check out these other halftime shows that folks say are the best Super Bowl performances of all time.
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours