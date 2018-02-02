Entertainment
Is Cardi B Going On Tour With Bruno Mars?

indyhiphop Staff
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City and now they might be performing together on tour.

This week, Bruno teased that he’s planning to bring his 24k Magic Tour back to the U.S. for one last hurrah to celebrate his historic win at the Grammys and he took a step further by adding that he would be bringing along a very special guest, Cardi B.  See his tweets below:

No dates or venues have been announced as of yet.

