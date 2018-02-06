Look Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

TheJasmineBrand is reporting that Masika has opted out of her contact with Love and Hi-Hop. She is also allegedly pissed that producers only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.

As The Jasmine Brand noted, Masika has said before that she feels she has outgrown the show.

In the past, the reality star, who shares a daughter with rapper Fetty Wap, has said that she feels like she’s outgrown the show. She’s also alluded to being ecstatic about getting out of her contract.

