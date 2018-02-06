Entertainment
LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter?

indyhiphop Staff
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Just days after Kylie Jenner broke the news that she actually did give birth to Travis Scott‘s daughter, folks still can’t fathom the fact that the 20-year old is a mom.

However, Ky-Vis received an overwhelming amount of love following the long overdue announcement — but of course the jokes were flying too.

Some  were more creative than others:

 

Nevertheless, congrats to the happy couple for welcoming a beautiful baby girl — and for hiding Kylie’s pregnancy seemingly longer than her and Tyga’s entire relationship.

 

 

 

