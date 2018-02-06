LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter?

Just days after Kylie Jenner broke the news that she actually did give birth to Travis Scott‘s daughter, folks still can’t fathom the fact that the 20-year old is a mom.
However, Ky-Vis received an overwhelming amount of love following the long overdue announcement — but of course the jokes were flying too.
Some were more creative than others:
Nevertheless, congrats to the happy couple for welcoming a beautiful baby girl — and for hiding Kylie’s pregnancy seemingly longer than her and Tyga’s entire relationship.
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours