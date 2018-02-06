LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter?

Just days after Kylie Jenner broke the news that she actually did give birth to Travis Scott‘s daughter, folks still can’t fathom the fact that the 20-year old is a mom.

However, Ky-Vis received an overwhelming amount of love following the long overdue announcement — but of course the jokes were flying too.

Looool Travis Scott’s baby when it got delivered pic.twitter.com/fPpT8iW0Ki — Delboy #JogToTheBag (@DelboyxTweets) February 4, 2018

Some were more creative than others:

Somebody said dis what kylie & Travis baby look like. I'm wheezing pic.twitter.com/D9hlGd83eK — 30-20 (@iLowkeyB) February 4, 2018

“So how’s life going?” Kylie & Travis’s baby: pic.twitter.com/WUV5iDhHLe — Just A Guy (@Mr_BQC) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner, 20: a cosmetic line, a house, a boyfriend, two reality shows, social media royalty, and now a daughter.

Me, 23: pic.twitter.com/qrnPSOTvgQ — Federico (@bhadselena) February 4, 2018

me after watching Kylie Jenner’s and Travis Scott’s To Our Daughter video pic.twitter.com/9CKee8ff3d — shay (@vimindolan) February 4, 2018

Me: I don’t really care about Kylie or her pregnancy

Also me: *watches Kylie’s video that’s dedicated to her daughter* pic.twitter.com/bUc1Xi7CRJ — kim💫 (@mylesbebs) February 4, 2018

Nevertheless, congrats to the happy couple for welcoming a beautiful baby girl — and for hiding Kylie’s pregnancy seemingly longer than her and Tyga’s entire relationship.

