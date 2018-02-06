Gary Owen’s Heated Message For Mo’Nique: ‘Take Responsibility For Your S**t!’

Lordt! Mo’Nique done went and made Gary Owen mad.

The comedian and actor went on Instagram Monday to share his thoughts after Mo’ Nique called his friend and collaborator, mega-producer, Will Packer.

Owen, who took the video while in the front seat of his car, expressed that Mo’Nique had gone too far in her expose after she shared screenshots of email messages between her husbandager, Sidney Hicks, and Packer on Instagram. The actress also claimed that Packer offered no condolences after her trailer blew up on the set of Packer’s film, “Almost Christmas.”

“Man, Mo’Nique don’t stop,” he began. She blames everybody. It’s Oprah, it’s Tyler, it’s Lee Daniels, it’s Netflix. Now it’s Will Packer. She went too far when she started blaming Will Packer on s—t. That’s my friend. That’s my homeboy,” he said.

Owen went on to argue that Packer has done more for Black Hollywood actors than anyone else has in the last 10 years. “He has basically shown Hollywood that Black Hollywood has a mainstream market,” he said.

The “Think Like A Man” star also went on to point out that Packer gave Mo’Nique a chance to star in “Almost Christmas” after her accusations of being blacklisted.

“I’m not going to sit back and let you slander his name Mo’Nique,” said Owen. “Sometimes you have to sit back and take accountability for yourself. It’s you. It’s you. What can you do to change things? Take responsibility for your s–t man. Come on Mo’Nique. S—t’s getting old.”

The list of allies continues to decrease for the beloved comedienne, but we have a notion that this won’t be the last we hear of her in her fight for reverence and equal pay.

Beauties, what do you think, does Owen have a point?

