Star Jones Under the Knife Again

This time she’s recovering from heart surgery. Yep, I don’t even know what lead up to her going under the knife but I do know the following.

She is recovering from heart surgery. A rep told ET last week that the pre-planned surgery was performed and this surgery is a follow-up to the thoracic surgery she had 30 yrs ago.

“The procedure was successful and she is recovering well with her family. Star is grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” according to ET.

Please keep Star in your prayers.

