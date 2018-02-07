Entertainment
Remy Ma Fires Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vincent Herbert

indyhiphop Staff
Remy Ma At Boom 103.9

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

According to TMZ,  Remy Ma fired Vincent Herbert after he neglected basic manager duties like scheduling studio time and booking appearances.

Apparently, Vince is more focused on repairing his marriage to Tamar Braxton than managing his artists.

Tamar is currently in the process of filing for a divorce.

