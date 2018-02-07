Jordan Peele Is ‘Seriously Considering’ A ‘Get Out’ Sequel

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominees Night, Jordan Peele got candid about whether or not we can expect a follow up to his amazing comedy-horror flick Get Out.

“I can tell you I will definitely, seriously consider it,” Peele said. “I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

Peele has been nominated for Best Director at the Oscars coming up on March 4, and he’s joining some elite company. He’s only the fifth black director nominated for the award in Oscar history. The others are John Singleton for Boyz In The Hood, Lee Daniels for Precious, Steve McQueen for 12 Years A Slave, and Barry Jenkins for last year’s surprise Best Picture winner Moonlight. If he wins, he will be the first Black director to ever win the award.

Sadly, no Black women have ever been nominated for Best Director. It shows you just how far we have to go to swing things in the other direction. And this year was potentially the time to do something about that. Dee Ree’s stellar Mudbound was nominated for a Golden Globe but she ended up not taking home any hardware. These occurrences happen far too often, and it would have shown some backbone on the part of the committee to at least nominate her for Best Director. This is actually her second snubbing. Her first was for the gripping film Pariah, which focused on a young lesbian growing into herself while her family pushes back on her identity. How is the Academy going to change the #Oscarsowhite label if it refuses to acknowledge the amazing work coming from all of film’s kingdoms? Let’s hope that next year we get our first Black nominee for Best Director.

Oh, and Academy, if he does win this year, please let’s try to avoid a La La Land moment. Just asking for a friend.

