Why Larenz Tate Objects To “Power” Character Being Called A ‘Dirtbag’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Larenz Tate talks about hosting the Trumpet Awards, which air this coming weekend on BounceTV. he explains why they are a different kind of award show; geared to the specific purpose of celebrating achievement in the black community, rather than simply being about competition. He also talks about his role on “Power” last season, and how manages to play “the most like-able dirtbags,” as Headkrack put it. He talks about his character, Councilman Rashad Tate, and how he has made him so likeable.

Larenz gives us a glimpse into the upcoming fifth season of Power, and how working with 50 Cent and the team behind the show makes for such great TV. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

