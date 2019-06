A high ranking Ku Klux Klan member was actually excused form jury duty in Indiana because he couldn’t be fair unless the defendant was white.

At least that’s what Railton Loy told a court in South Bend after he got a letter ordering him to report for duty. He told WSBT-TV, quote ” I should not be on any jury, you know. I’m t he imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.”

The judge agreed and didn’t see any reason to subject the criminal justice system to Mr. Loy.

