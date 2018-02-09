Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tara Wallace was a guest on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She tagged along with Gary With Da Tea to talk about all the hot topics. When Gary got to reporting about Mo’Nique, she didn’t hesitate to share her support. “I watched Mo’Nique for years,” Tara says, “people need to be paid.”
Mo’Nique has been very outspoken about the low numbers she was offered by Netflix, and her call to boycott has received some backlash. But Tara is here for her. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Yandy Smith Gives An Update On How Tara Wallace & Peter Gunz Are Doing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Tara Wallace Reveals That She Feels Snubbed By The South [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Emails Proving She Was Offered Cookie Lyon Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Ne-Yo “Good Man” [NEW MUSIC]
- ‘Insecure’ Star DomiNque Perry Tried To Shoot Her Shot With Jay Ellis In Real Life And It Went Real Left
- NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Iman Shumpert & Isaiah Thomas Headed To Cali
- Cold As Ice: Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer” Challenge Is All Over The Internet
- Common & Brandy Celebrate #BlackExcellence In ‘Optimistic’ Music Vid
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen After He Commented On Her Beef With Will Packer
- Marvel Releases The Second Trailer for Deadpool 2 [VIDEO]
- Jacob Latimore Is All Grown Up: Watch As He Gets Candid About ‘The Chi’, The #MeToo Movement & More
- Migos Whips Up Real Stir Fry In The Kitchen And Obviously It’s Lit AF [VIDEO]
- Jordan Peele Is ‘Seriously Considering’ A ‘Get Out’ Sequel