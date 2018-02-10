Idris Elba Is Engaged! See His Beauty Queen Fianceé

Idris Elba is officially off the market.

The British actor proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre over the weekend, crushing the hearts of many a woman who made Elba their MCE.

As to where Elba decided to propose? He picked the premiere of his directorial debut Yardie at the Rio Cinema in Dalson, London. The independent movie house confirmed the happy occasion on Twitter with a selfie of Elba on Saturday morning.

The two began dating last year while Elba was filming The Mountain Between Us in Dhowre’s home country of Canada. The soon-to-be Mrs. Elba won 2014’s Miss Vancouver. Such is luck when you’re one of the more handsome men in the world. Congrats to the happy couple!

