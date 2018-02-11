Kandi Sends Love And Support To Xscap3 For Their New Deal And New Music

While Kandi Burruss may have said in that past that she worries that a new Xscape album would ruin the group’s legacy, she hasn’t let those feelings stop her from showing her girls some love.

In a post on Instagram, she showed some serious support for Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, La Tocha Scott and Tamika Scott who created their new group Xscap3, which was recently signed to CAA for worldwide representation.

“I want to send love to my girls #Xscap3 & congratulate them on the moves their making! I want everybody to know that there is no drama. Its still love with us. I support what they’re doing with the new music & I want y’all to do the same. Pre-Order their new EP “Here For It”. & also get your tickets to #EssenceFest2018 because we’re all coming together to rock the stage again! #xscape,” she wrote.

Given how messy it’s been for the four ladies in the past months, it’s nice to see that they’re getting back to good. Not to mention, we can’t wait to see them at Essence Fest this summer!

