Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg Announce Their Star-Studded Rosters For The Hip-Hop All Star Game

Snoop Dogg‘s inaugural 2018 Hip-Hop All-Star game, co-hosted by his playa partner 2 Chainz, is about to go down next week, and we finally get to see the rosters for the two teams. Chainz and Snoop have finalized their draft at last, and their teams include superstars like Chris Brown, Quavo, French Montana, and Playboi Carti.
The game takes plane on February 16 as a part of a two-day event put on by Adidas during 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, California.
2 Chainz has been working hard to get back to peak playing ball after breaking his leg last summer. He recently showed off his progress on Instagram after announcing his roster for the All Star Game. The rapper has been working with Drew Hanlen, a professional basketball skills trainer with clients that include NBA players like Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Dwight Howard and many more.
Peep the full rosters for Snoop Dogg’s 2018 Hip-Hop All-Star Game below. Who you got?
Team Snoop Dogg
Chris Brown
Kamaiyah
David Banner
Snap Dogg
K Camp
Daylyt
Hitman Holla
Joe Moses
TDot IllDude
Team 2 Chainz
Quavo
Young M.A
Dave East
Lil Bibby
Playboi Carti
Fabolous
French Montana
Dorrough
Wale
Short Dawg
Trinidad James