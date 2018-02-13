Jhene Aiko Addresses Rumors That She Cheated On Her Ex With Big Sean

Via | HotNewHipHop
Jhene Aiko clears the air about any misconception of her cheating on her ex.
If you happened to have missed it, Jhene Aiko made headlines this past weekendafter she gave an interview on BBC Radio and opened up about her dating timeline with Big Sean. Aiko revealed that she first went on a “date” with Sean “just as a friend” back in 2012, while she was dating another man who was “secretly” married.
