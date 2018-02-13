Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Adrien Broner v Ashely Theophane - Fight Announcement

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

According to TMZ, former boxing champ Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta on Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall, after she the boxer “inappropriately groped her.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Although Broner denied the accusation, the cops still felt they had enough to arrest him and charge him with misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court a 9am ET this morning.

Back in September of 2017, he was arrested in Las Vegas after clobbering a man on the strip.

Stay tuned for updates, as they emerge.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY

Premier Boxing Champions Fighters [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Premier Boxing Champions Fighters [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery

Premier Boxing Champions Fighters [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos