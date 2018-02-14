Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Prabal Gurung - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

It looks like the rumors may be true. Cardi B is reportedly pregnant. According to TMZ, her rep instructed an event “staffer” at the Super Bowl Maxim party to escort the Bartier Cardi rap star back to her VIP room because she didn’t want to be in the “party atmosphere.”

The rep allegedly told the staffer Cardi is three to four months pregnant. Cardi, however, denied pregnancy rumors and said she was just “getting fat.” Fans noticed Cardi seemed to be hiding a baby bump during fashion week.

Pulled up to @csiriano like. Fur: @duckie_confetti

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

While Cardi may or may not be pregnant, another woman is claiming to be carrying Offset’s baby. A woman who goes by @XOCelina on Instagram, posted an update on Instastories of her baby bump with the caption “My vday gift from Offset.. my daughter.”

Oop.

Offset has yet to respond, but the Migos rapper has been caught cheating in the past. We hope there’s no truth to this rumor and he and Cardi can live happily ever after. We’re rooting for them.

RELATED STORIES:

Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos