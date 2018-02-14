Yeezy Taught Us: 7 Times Kanye West Reminded Us To Love Ourselves

People get so caught up in the hoax, er, hype of Valentine’s Day that self love should precede the love you give others.

In American society, putting yourself first or even talking about yourself in a positive light comes off as cocky or conceited. But folks like Kanye West have been trying to show us for years that although openly loving yourself will bring haters, it’ll also teach the world how to treat you.

Just listen to Ye’s first line on Rhymefest’s 2006 track “Brand New.” It was enough to make us all reevaluate our self esteem:

And his passive aggressive third verse in All Falls Down helped you realize that this man isn’t a pompous jerk, he just loves himself so much that he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable.

When Kanye said, “I wanna act ‘ballerific’ like it’s all terrific. I gotta couple past due bills, I’m gon’ get specific. I gotta problem with spendin’ before I get it. We all self-conscious, I’m just the first to admit it” That whole verse is the majority of America. — Robert Eldridge (@RobertLeeE3) January 30, 2018

Hit the flip for more time Yeezus reminded us to love ourselves. You’re welcome.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: