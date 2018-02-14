Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ Is Getting His Own Movie & We Have The Trailer [VIDEO]

Kyrie Irving’s alter ego, Uncle Drew, now has his own movie and he’ll be joined by a cast of ballers that includes Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie. The best part is that they are dressed up like old ballers who look like they need to be walking with a cane instead breaking peoples ankles.

The Carmichael Show’s Lil Rel Howery, Erica Ash from Survivor’s Remorse, Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll are also among the featured cast-mates.

The character of Uncle Drew, was made famous by Irving in a Pepsi ad campaign and now it looks like we have a movie.

Overall, it looks like it’s going to be a hilarious movie and it’s one we can wait to see!

“Uncle Drew” will hit theaters on June 29th but in the meantime, check out the trailer above!

