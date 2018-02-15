Did Ryan Coogler Reveal Black Panther Spoilers To Danni Starr?

Friday, February 16th, the world will be watching the latest film in the Marvel Universe, Black Panther. The film starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett and more, this film is already one of the biggest films of 2018. What went into making this blockbuster? Danni Starr sits down with Director Ryan Coogler to get an inside look into the making of the film.

Coogler talks about key points in the movie that may be a spoiler to some to beware!