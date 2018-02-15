K. Michelle Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Her Return To Reality TV & More [VIDEO]

Special thank you to K. Michelle for stopping by the studio with Bijou Star. As always she is as candid as can be… speaking on everything from her new music to her new booty. She opens up about her old relationship with Idris Elba, her new engagement, planning the wedding and children, plastic surgery woes plus clears the rumors about Love & Hip Hop and much more. Hit the play button to see all that K is up to in real life and on reality TV too:

