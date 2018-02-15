McDonald’s Cuts Cheeseburgers From Happy Meals?

It’s a sad day to a “McDonald’s lovin’” kid.
On Thursday, the fast food chain announced they’re plans to get rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its US Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, sugar and saturated fat.
Reports say that by the year 2022, McDonald’s aims to have at least half of the Happy Meals listed on its menus around the world contain 600 calories or less, 10 percent of calories from saturated fat, 650 mg of sodium, and 10 percent of calories from added sugar.
Folks have a lot to say about the shocking decision to change such a traditional American meal.
