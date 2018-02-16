Dirty Computer: Janelle Monáe Confirms New Album With Trailer Set To Air Before ‘Black Panther’

Janelle Monáe dropped her album, The Electric Lady, nearly five years ago. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for her next project. On Thursday, February 15, Janelle confirmed her new abum, Dirty Computer, and an album trailer of the same name to go along with it.

While the singer hasn’t shared a release date for the new music, a teaser for her trailer is available up top. The full “emotion picture” will air in theaters just before screenings of Marvel’s Black Panther.

