Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Video Will Make You Cry [VIDEO]

Drake might have just made the best music video of all time.

Hiphopwired.com: Drake may be many things to many people but one thing he obviously isn’t is stingy.

Drake’s been on a charity spree as of late and his good deeds are captured in his visuals for “God’s Plan” where the King of The North travels to South Beach and spreads the wealth everywhere he goes from the supermarket to the homeless shelter.

This Canadian cat is doing more for the disenfranchised than our American politicians right now.

