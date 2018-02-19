Twista Gets Into Fight Outside NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Twista got into an altercation after leaving Michael Jordan’s party during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday (February 17). The veteran MC was caught on video putting a man in a headlock while another person repeatedly punched the restrained man.

The scuffle was allegedly prompted by the man heckling passengers on a shuttle and harassing women, according to TMZ. Twista was riding the shuttle from the party to a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. PST. and intervened on behalf of the women. The man reportedly responded by challenging the Chicago Hip Hop legend to a fight.

