Voices: Tinashe Breaks Down “No Drama” [Video]

After 2 years, Tinashe will be releasing her long-awaited new album “Joyride” in April. The album will give you the blend of Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop that the Kentucky born, Los Angeles raised singer is now known for. But what is it like to be “genre-less?

Tinashe talks about not fitting in any genre, looks back on performing for Janet Jackson and why you don’t want no drama in “Voices.”

More Episodes Of Voices: