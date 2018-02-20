Entertainment
Carmelo Anthony Secret Baby Going Public?

Carmelo Anthony

Source: C.Smith – WENN / WENN

According to Tea Tenders, Carmelo Anthony’s baby mama Mia Burke has been spotted out in public with her baby and sources claim it looks JUST LIKE Carmelo. See Photos here.

