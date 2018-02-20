Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple

Michel B. Jordan may play the bad guy (depending on who you ask) in Black Panther, but his good looks seem to be winning over his co-star Lupita Nyong’o. The super heroic duo have been flirting along the Black Panther promo trail giving us major couple vibes.
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty
And, they have this secret bet between them that whenever Lupita requests, MBJ must drop down and do push-ups. We’re not complaining, but we can definitely see a twinkle in his eye whenever they’re around each other.
While Lupita and Michael as a couple would be epic for the culture, it would mean less MBJ for us. Oh what a conundrum.
In other Black Panther news, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece raked in $404 million worldwide over a four-day time frame and $235 million domestically, ranking it it the fifth-highest opening for a film ever.