Wendy Williams Claims Beyonce Can’t Sing The National Anthem Without Autotune, Gets Dragged

Wendy Williams is back to her old tricks. Days after Fergie’s disastrous National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Williams decided to give Fergie a little … well, “support?” During her daily monologue for The Wendy Williams Show, Williams decided to poke the nest of music’s most “stay ready” group of fans, the BeyHive.

“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog,” Williams said, before proceeding lob grenades on several singers who could fit into the category. “Fergie is not one. She needs Auto-Tune. Jen Lopez needs Auto-Tune. Janet needs Auto-Tune. Beyonce needs Auto-Tune.” The last one made her live audience gasp to shock and horror.

Then the BeyHive woke up and the Dragging of Wendy Williams, February 20, 2018 began.

WENDY WILLIAMS BEYONCE HAS AUTO TUNE WHERE??? pic.twitter.com/0jegNKBSot — jr (@jr39475490) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams: "Beyoncé needs auto tune to sing" Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/p5yNWErhPj — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) February 20, 2018

Wendy Williams just said Beyonce needs autotune, and the only real singers are Adele, Aretha, Celine, Dionne, and Mariah. I’m so confused. Clearly so is she. — J.Marie (@ItsMeJMarie) February 20, 2018

Somebody said if Wendy Williams could stop focusing on Beyoncé and start focusing on the mistress her husband sleeping around with. pic.twitter.com/y6pdBzkLuM — Empress_Warrior (@MzZatanna) February 20, 2018

Something is wrong with Wendy Williams y’all. We need to stop acting like she’s okay. She thinks Beyoncé needs auto tune. That’s crack-ish. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 20, 2018

Anyway, girlies. Here’s Beyoncé singing the Star Spangled Banner (US National Anthem) at the 2004 Super Bowl. One of the Best renditions ever. pic.twitter.com/U5XKTTiXsw — iiMpundu (@ThirdWardSimz) February 19, 2018

Wendy did mention that Mariah Carey was on her list of singers who can sing “raw dog” along with Aretha Franklin, Celine Dione, Dionne Warwick, and Adele. That didn’t stop the BeyHive from coming through with receipts about as long as one from Walgreens.

