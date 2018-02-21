Nicki Minaj’s Brother Reportedly Trying To Get Child-Rape Case Thrown Out

indyhiphop Staff
Jelani Maraj is reportedly looking to clear his sentence for child rape.

Nicki Minaj has been off the radar since the end of December and fans have taken notice. Some loyal Nicki Gang members even created a website dubbed “Finding Nicki” with the countdown that reveals she’s been “missing” for 58 days now. We recently posted on reports that she’s been working with Lil Wayne, on a master tape that has caused her absence.

Nicki’s name has popped up in the headlines once again, as he brother – who was convicted of child rape in November – has reportedly asked the judge to throw out his conviction. Page Six reports that Jelani Maraj’s lawyer, David Schwartz, asked Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald to dismiss the guilty verdict that would land Jelani life behind bars.

