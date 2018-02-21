Nicki Minaj’s Brother Reportedly Trying To Get Child-Rape Case Thrown Out

Via | HotNewHipHop
Jelani Maraj is reportedly looking to clear his sentence for child rape.
Nicki’s name has popped up in the headlines once again, as he brother – who was convicted of child rape in November – has reportedly asked the judge to throw out his conviction. Page Six reports that Jelani Maraj’s lawyer, David Schwartz, asked Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald to dismiss the guilty verdict that would land Jelani life behind bars.
