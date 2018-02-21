Chris Tucker Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is On The Way: “We Working On It Now”

Chris Tucker may have been mum on whether or not a new Friday movie would take place but he did reveal something big on ESPN’s ‘The Plug’ podcast. Rush Hour 4, the fourth film in he and Jackie Chan‘s long-standing buddy cop series is coming.

“We working on it right now,” Tucker told hosts Chiney Ogwumike, Kayla Johnson, Justin Tinsley, and Tesfaye Negussie. “It’s happening and this one is gonna be the rush of all rushes. My hands are on it, Jackie’s ready and we want to do this one so people won’t ever forget us.”

The Rush Hour franchise, which kicked off in 1998 has grossed over $850 million.

Tucker took in All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles with a bevy of big-name superstars culminating in the epic photo he shared on social media with he, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade and Usher. We can’t wait to see what he and Jackie have cooked up for the next Rush Hour.

