Blac Chyna’s Ex Mechie Claims He’s The Man In Her Sex Tape & He’s Pissed!

Blac Chyna at Los Angeles International Airport

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna’s ex Meechie has taken credit for being the male in Blac Chyna’s sex tape and he’s claiming she had it in her possession.

Blac Chyna’s most recent sex tape partner is her ex-boyfriend, Mechie … according to him, and even though he admits recording it himself, he’s as pissed as she is about the leak. 

A rep for Mechie tells TMZ … the explicit video showing a naked Chyna performing oral sexwas shot back in July. We’re told Mechie was the one who recorded the encounter, but it was all captured using Chyna’s phone. READ MORE

