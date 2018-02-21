Here’s What Rihanna Wore To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Rihanna turned 30 and celebrated her birthday party in phresh off the runway style.

She donned a bright fuschia color in true birthday girl style.

Rihanna wore a Saint Laurent for the occasion and paired the look with diamonds and one strap sandals.

This ensemble is Look 89 from the Spring 2018 RTW collection.

gang. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:56am PST

In true Rihanna fashion, she had her closest girlfriends (also looking fabulous!) right by her side to celebrate her special day.

Beauties, let us know what you think about Rihanna’s birthday look.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

