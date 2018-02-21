So Beautiful
Here’s What Rihanna Wore To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Hello Beautiful Staff
Rihanna turned 30 and celebrated her birthday party in phresh off the runway style.

She donned a bright fuschia color in true birthday girl style.

Rihanna wore a Saint Laurent for the occasion and paired the look with diamonds and one strap sandals.

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

This ensemble is Look 89 from the Spring 2018 RTW collection.

In true Rihanna fashion, she had her closest girlfriends (also looking fabulous!) right by her side to celebrate her special day.

Beauties, let us know what you think about Rihanna’s birthday look.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

