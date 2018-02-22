Will Tyler Perry Make “Wakandian Family Reunion”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Special K is back and giving us “News We Can’t Use.” “Black Panther” is very successful and many Black directors have plans to take on some of that success. He mentioned that Lee Daniels and Oprah will team up for “Precious 2.”
In this movie the Black Panther will come save her from her abusive mother and diabetes. Tyler Perry might also be making the movie “Wakandian Family Reunion.” These aren’t the best ideas, but then again this isn’t real news.
RELATED: Dish Nation Crew Inspires Young Kids At “Black Panther” Screening [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal
