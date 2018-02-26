Enter The #SlaySale6 Giveaway For Your Chance To Win Free Brazilian Bundles

Indianapolis, join us as we celebrate Her Hair Company Inc.’s 6th anniversary of serving hair goals worldwide!
We are so excited to be able to give back to you, our hometown, as we bask in this moment.
For two weeks Feb 26th-Mar 9th, we will be giving away our quality Brazilian Hair extensions to the ladies of Naptown.
For your chance to win a FREE Brazilian Bundles, enter the #SlaySale6 giveaway by texting SLAYSALE6 and your email to 27126.
Tune in daily at 5:20pm with Dani D to see if YOU are chosen!
This is brought to you by Her Hair Company Inc, where you can shop for the best BrazilianHair in the world!
