New Beyonce Remix Drops And Stans Are Waiting On More

A new Beyoncé song mysteriously appeared on her Tidal, Apple Music today and it’s got fans in a frenzy!

According to Pitchfork, a rep from Beyoncé’s camp confirmed that the remix is not an official release. However, Beyoncé has yet to release new music in 2018 and nothing of her own since 2016’s Lemonade, making fans frantic about the Bey track. With the track being published to Jay-Z’s Tidal it shows the track must be something worthy of a listen.

After the Bey dropped a surprise remix, fans uncovered hints that she and Jay-Z might be going on tour together! Needless to say, the Beyhive stans is buzzing!

A page for “Beyoncé & Jay Z” has appeared on Ticketmaster UK’s official website! pic.twitter.com/rSZyIrCcfZ — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 21, 2018

More relevant now than ever pic.twitter.com/yKkzLOgKJ4 — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 22, 2018

Revisit the official “Sweet Dreams” music video below.