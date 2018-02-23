Entertainment
Birdman Confirms Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Will Drop This Year

indyhiphop Staff
The cash money boss Birdman has largely been held responsible for the album delay, Recently in an interview with Rap-Up, Birdman says “It’s gonna’ be well worth the wait.” He also said it would be the biggest album of the year.

It’s been almost three years since Weezy hit Cash Money Records with a $51 million lawsuit in which he accused the label of withholding his album, and a multi-million dollar paycheck.

As far as release dates go, Birdman says, “that’s up to Tunechi.”

