Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Apparently, Rihanna and Ciara haven’t ever been friends with each other- in fact, they may have a bit of a rivalry. The other day, Ciara broke a reported silence between them by wishing Rihanna a 30th birthday. A closer look reveals that the two artists have been in the game together for a long time. So what caused the silence in the first place? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

