A Notebook Of Lyrics From Drake’s ‘Degrassi’ Days Is On Sale For This Steep Price

If you ever wondered if Drake was nice with the pen back when he was on Degrassi, you might want to consider buying his old notebook.

According to TMZ, it was recovered from his grandfather’s furniture factory in Toronto about ten years ago. It features about 12 pages of handwritten notes, rare lyrics, phone and credit card numbers, and Drake’s signature (under his real name Aubrey Graham). It even includes what appears to be Drake’s version of Biggie‘s “Ten Crack Commandments.” Drizzy’s is titled “10 Mack Commandments.”

The notebook was about to get thrown out, but someone on the cleanup crew took hold of it and they’re now selling it on the MomentsInTime.com site. The site owner Gary Zimet says he knows the book is legit because of where it was found and the signatures that look like the one Drake uses today.

How much for the vintage journal? It’ll only cost you $54,000.

The copyright for the book is 2002, only a year after Drake started his 8-year run on Degrassi. If you want to know what was going through his mind at that time, you better started collecting your coins! You can also watch Drake hyping his notebooks from the start in the clip below starting at the 2:11 mark.

