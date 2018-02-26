Watch: The First And Only Time 2Pac Performed “Dear Mama” Live

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Source: Ron Galella / Getty
Rest In Peace to Afeni and Tupac Shakur.
23 years ago, Tupac released Dear Mama. Here is him performing it live for the first and only time. pic.twitter.com/duVXelh3CX
— Unavailable (@fxshionfits) February 26, 2018
