Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Daughter Chicago West [PHOTOS]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

In another chapter of awww what a cute baby…. Kim Kardashian has finally given us a clear look at she and Kanye West beautiful daughter Chicago!

Chicago is the third child child for the couple and was born in January via surrogate.  Chicago is the first of three grandchildren due this year for Kris Jenner.    Chicago is already a big cousin to Kyle Jenner’s new daughter Stormi who was born in February.  Khloe Kardashian is due this spring as well.

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos