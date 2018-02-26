Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Daughter Chicago West [PHOTOS]

In another chapter of awww what a cute baby…. Kim Kardashian has finally given us a clear look at she and Kanye West beautiful daughter Chicago!
Chicago is the third child child for the couple and was born in January via surrogate. Chicago is the first of three grandchildren due this year for Kris Jenner. Chicago is already a big cousin to Kyle Jenner’s new daughter Stormi who was born in February. Khloe Kardashian is due this spring as well.
Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits
9 photos Launch gallery
Kim Kardashian and North West Rock Matching Outfits
1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:Splash 1 of 9
2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins.Source:Splash 2 of 9
3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 3 of 9
4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi.Source:Splash 4 of 9
5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls.Source:Splash 5 of 9
6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 9
7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:SPLASH 7 of 9
8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras.Source:Splash 8 of 9
9. Cheer up.Source:Splash 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours