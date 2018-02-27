The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat

BeyHive Is Swarming Snapchat Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Account

The BeyHive is in a frenzy again after video of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy with snapchat filters surfaced earlier today. Many people have believe the superstar had a secret snapchat account for years but no-one has had definitive proof until now. Now social media is going into overdrive trying to find Bey’s username.

Blue & Beyoncé playing with Snapchat filters 💙 pic.twitter.com/0NFHGm2ZGX — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) February 26, 2018

Here are a few people going crazy over Beyonce’s secret snapchat:

If Snapchat isn't suggesting me Beyonce's secret account, then they don't need to suggest anything to me!!! pic.twitter.com/NA4HYLeZh1 — 👩🏾‍💻 (@arollingbeauty) February 15, 2018

i want to know beyoncé's snapchat username asap pic.twitter.com/yLOG3gcLtB — alex ☠ (@sexwithmaraj) February 26, 2018

Beyoncé. posted pics with Snapchat filters. Y'all know what that means Correct. Snap is uncancelled. pic.twitter.com/X9BIcpVyho — oui oui mon croissant (@swarovskitits) February 26, 2018

Click through to see a few more hilarious posts about Bey’s secret account:

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: