Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

Tiffany Haddish has secured another bag with her new Netflix deal!

Netflix may have given Mo’Nique reason to revolt, but it seems to be treating Tiffany pretty well. Love B. Scott reports that the comedian, who also has a first-look deal with HBO, has signed a new deal the streaming service. Not much is known about the full details of the agreement, but she is starring in a new cartoon for the service titled Tuca and Bertie.

Tiffany didn’t reveal how much she stands to make in the deal, but one user suggested that she’s got Mo’Nique to thank for getting her a better payout.

Tiffany had to let it be known, however, that she signed her deal well before Mo ever spoke out about getting short-changed by the streaming service. As for her own payday, it seems like she’ll be getting a decent amount.

I already got a deal and I signed it way before she said a thing and its not legend money but its enough to take care of my family for min. #Facts — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) February 24, 2018

Some might expect Mo to be a wee bit bitter that Tiffany likely got a better offer than she did, but they would be wrong. Mo’Nique assured her that she was perfectly within her right to accept the offer (as if that was ever a question), and she congratulated Tiffany for making such a savvy move.

You’ve done nothing wrong my sister. You KEEP SHINING! I am proud of you. You keep doing what your doing. You are making it better for the next ones. Luv u 2 life. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 25, 2018

