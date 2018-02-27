Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement

Big Sean fans expecting to see the rapper perform in upcoming months won’t get a chance.

Sean issued a statement via concert venues and ticket agencies announcing he’s postponing his “Unfriendly Reminder Tour.”

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

He also took to twitter to share the news.

I’ve been in a deep creative space & decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life u have to follow your intuition, I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love & support It means the world to me. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 26, 2018

The Unfriendly Reminder Tour was announced only weeks ago and was set to kickoff April 12 in Orlando, Fla. with Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI.

There’s no word on when or if the tour will be rescheduled.

Refunds will be issued through the point of purchase.

The good news is, fans can expect new music from the Detroit native and possibly a new album.

Also On Hot 96.3: