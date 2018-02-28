Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun Charges

Via | HotNewHipHop
Kodak Black appeared in court Tuesday & pleaded not guilty to pot & gun charges.
According to multiple reports, including Broward’s Local 10 news, Florida sensation Kodak Black plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to the two remaining charges against him stemming from his January arrest.
The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of ammunition.
