Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun Charges

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Marijuana & Gun Charges

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kodak Black appeared in court Tuesday & pleaded not guilty to pot & gun charges.

According to multiple reports, including Broward’s Local 10 news, Florida sensation Kodak Black plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to the two remaining charges against him stemming from his January arrest.

RELATEDKodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After Home Raided By Police

The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of ammunition.

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos