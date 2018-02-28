Dani Leigh Reveals What Female Artist She Is Obsessed With & Who’s Tour She Might Join [VIDEO]

After the release of her debut EP, Summer With Friends, newcomer Dani Leigh became known for leaving you with a sexy, cool, and catchy the tune in your head and this week she stopped by Hot 96.3 to play a fun game of Finish This Sentence, so that you get to know her a little better! See the clip above.

Plus, the Dominican starlet talked about her latest single Life and her upcoming debut album, which she plans to release in August of this year. Not to mention, possible tours she might be joining this year and what female artists she is obsessed with and admires!

Check out Dani Leigh’s full exclusive interview with Hot 96.3’s own Ashmac below!

