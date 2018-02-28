Atlanta Rapper Recorded His Own Murder Using Cellphone

An Atlanta rapper who was murdered last December may have found a way to put his killer behind bars. Cellphone footage taken by Rahim Grant, 29, shows that he was shot seven times by Ciera Harp, the mother of his child.

WSBTV reports that Harp originally told authorities that she shot Grant after he attacked her with a knife. The video tells an entirely different story.

What prompted Grant to ultimately record his murder? His mother.

“It broke my heart. It just … it’s something you don’t think when you just talked to your son,” said Geraldine Grant Bryson, Grant’s mother. She told him to take her advice and start recording on his phone when he came into any trouble. “(I told him) get the video, record it and lay the phone down,” she recalled.

This mother says she taught her son to pull out his phone and hit record when trouble comes his way. Police say he recorded his own murder when the mother of his child shot him 7 times. The story at 5:15 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9UyYDZ7gLs — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) February 27, 2018

