Is Chingy Broke? Rapper Talks New Music & Road Back to the Top [VIDEO]

We’ve all heard the banging hits like “Right Thurr”, “Holidae Inn,” and “Pulling me back. Chingy’s had several number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, earned millions of dollars from shows and albums, but what happened to Chingy after all of these years?

Chingy tells us about the rumors of him sleeping with a transgendered guy, His beef with nelly and how it almost lead to a “shoot out”. I also asked the number one question, ”IS CHINGY BROKE?” We get in depth on his new music and his road back to the top in music.