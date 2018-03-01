Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Has No Problem Refusing To Give People Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta came through to the morning show studio! He talks about living his best life, and wishing for more sleep. He talks about his single, “Booty,” where he feels like his career is heading to next, and whether he’s prepared for it.

He laughs about the time he made national news trying withdraw a lot of money from an ATM. He shares why he doesn’t have a problem telling people “no” when they ask for money, despite the fact that it is obvious that he does have a lot of it. Blac Youngsta also explains where his blutness comes from; “I don’t lie.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

