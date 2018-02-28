Is There More To Cardi B’s Story, Or Is She Just Insecure? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cardi B is making headlines for staying with Offset after he cheated on her. She stood her ground firmly, encouraging folks to mind their business, and insisting everyone doesn’t know the whole story. Despite her strong stance, the debate rages on about whether she could possibly be staying in the relationship for any reason other than insecurity.

Could there be more to the story? Or is Cardi insecure no matter which way you look at it? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

